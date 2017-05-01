Fiji Time: 12:55 PM on Monday 1 May

Minister assures dentists

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, May 01, 2017

GOVERNMENT will look into the plight of dentists who have received letters to vacate the nurses quarters at the Labasa Hospital compound.

Minister for Civil Service and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum asked a group of dentists at the national budget consultation in Labasa to submit their grievances about the issue and he would look into it.

Speaking on behalf of the affected dentists, principal dental officer, Zia Yakub told Mr Sayed-Khaiyum they had been told to vacate the nurses quarters.

This is because more nurses were being transferred to Labasa Hospital and would occupy the quarters.

She told the consultation that the families of these dentists live in Suva and those who had received letters had no relatives to live with in Labasa.

She also informed Mr Sayed-Khaiyum that these dentists were not entitled to a housing allowance.

"We have signed a contract for these positions at hospital, but are told they are not entitled for housing allowance," Ms Yakub said.

"Where will they go and live when all their families are in Suva? None of these officers are entitled to housing allowance."

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, asked the dentists to send him an email about the issue and he would look into the matter.








