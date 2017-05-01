Fiji Time: 12:56 PM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Civil servants raise pay concerns

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, May 01, 2017

THE civil service system, for past decades has been paid according to their posts or positions and not according to qualifications, says Minister for Civil Service and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In addressing the national budget consultation in Labasa on Saturday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was why Government conducted salary reviews.

His comment follows concerns raised by civil servants at the consultation, who expressed their disappointment in seeing the salary difference between various posts.

Priyashna Chand, a dentist by profession, said there were some graduates, who join the system after her and not as qualified as other dentists but were paid more.

"It's disheartening to see the difference of pay among staff that does the same job," she said.

"There are also those whose job descriptions require more work but are paid less than those who do less work.

"Some workers deserve more, but are neglected and if Government could help us justify the pay so we can have pride in this profession instead of getting disappointed. The amount of work we do is a lot."

In his response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was the reason for the salary review.

"Precisely, the salary review is to address this," he said.

"In a teaching profession, a graduate with a diploma or a degree and post graduate diploma all receive the same salary. This is because the system in Fiji is done to recognise posts and not qualifications."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum assured the review would bring justice and deserving rewards to those who qualify.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65870.6397
JPY 54.277251.2772
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.44180.4298
NZD 0.70980.6768
AUD 0.64870.6237
USD 0.48440.4674

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The Jedi warrior
  2. Civil servants raise pay concerns
  3. Toddler, 3, found dead, family grieves
  4. Flotsam and Jetsam
  5. SODELPA's vow
  6. NFP hits back at A-G
  7. Church talks same sex marriage
  8. CJ: It's not about politics
  9. Police wait for report
  10. Centre reduces transfer of remandees

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  4. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. Call to reopen case Friday (28 Apr)