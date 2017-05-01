Civil servants raise pay concerns

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dentist Priyashna Chand explains her grievance about pay difference in the health sector at the budget consultation in Labasa today. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE civil service system, for past decades has been paid according to their posts or positions and not according to qualifications, says Minister for Civil Service and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In addressing the national budget consultation in Labasa on Saturday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was why Government conducted salary reviews.

His comment follows concerns raised by civil servants at the consultation, who expressed their disappointment in seeing the salary difference between various posts.

Priyashna Chand, a dentist by profession, said there were some graduates, who join the system after her and not as qualified as other dentists but were paid more.

"It's disheartening to see the difference of pay among staff that does the same job," she said.

"There are also those whose job descriptions require more work but are paid less than those who do less work.

"Some workers deserve more, but are neglected and if Government could help us justify the pay so we can have pride in this profession instead of getting disappointed. The amount of work we do is a lot."

In his response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was the reason for the salary review.

"Precisely, the salary review is to address this," he said.

"In a teaching profession, a graduate with a diploma or a degree and post graduate diploma all receive the same salary. This is because the system in Fiji is done to recognise posts and not qualifications."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum assured the review would bring justice and deserving rewards to those who qualify.