NFP hits back at A-G

Aqela Susu
Monday, May 01, 2017

THE National Federation Party says Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum's words that Government has the funds to produce enough doctors, but there is a lack of graduates is a "lame excuse".

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad, made this comment in response to the statement made by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum at the budget consultations in the North last Saturday.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum had said Government invested substantial funding to cater for such courses, but not many students graduated.

Prof Prasad said Government needed to prioritise and allocate funds where needed most.

"What has lack of graduates got to do with the illness plaguing our health and medical services?" Prof Prasad said.

"If Government has the resources, it should put money where its mouth is and implement immediate measures to prevent further deterioration and possible collapse of our health system by improving the basic services.

"That is the least that our people deserve — provision of medicine and medical supplies at all times, a clean and friendly environment and timely treatment and after-care in our hospitals and health centres.

"They don't want to waste their resources and energy in travelling to our hospitals and not getting treated or medically examined because of malfunctioning equipment, lack of medicine and medical supplies," he said.

Health, education and infrastructure development have been the big issues discussed at the consultations, which is led by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum and a team from the Ministry of Economy.








