The Jedi warrior

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji-born Nalini Krishan signs autographs in Hollywood. Picture: SUPPLIED

FIFTEEN years ago a woman born in Samabula scored the role of her lifetime when she landed the part of a Jedi warrior in Star Wars Episode Two: Attack of the Clones.

A decade and a half later and the part she played in the movie continues to earn her new fans and takes her places she has never been before.

"A lot of people still don't believe it when I tell them that I never auditioned for the part. My agent called me one day and said the guys from Star Wars wanted to see me," Nalini Krishan shared.

"I did not audition for the role. I must have looked the part I guess, I went in and the next thing you know I was being fitted for the costume of the character Barriss Offee.

"It's been 15 years since Episode II was released but it still feels like I'm a Jedi warrior.

"The response from fans and followers of the Star Wars series is nothing short of phenomenal.

"It has changed my world and my life. I now travel frequently attending shows and meeting fans that I never met before, I love it!"

Her role in Attack of the Clones continues to take the 39-year-old Fiji-born actress around the world meeting Star Wars fans at conventions in USA, Canada, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Nalini was born at Suva's CWM Hospital in 1977 and emigrated to Australia with her family in 1979.

She began her acting career in Australia where she appeared in Bollywood productions like Soldier and a musical called Posey.

"My first acting role was as an extra in a car commercial, that kind of kicked things off for me.

"And the first time I was in front of the camera I was absolutely riveted. But fascinated me the most was how it all came together and how vastly different things were on set compared to the final story that people get to see on TV or at the cinema."

While she has appeared on a number of TV series, she said one in particular was quite challenging.

"I was on an Australian comedy TV show called Shift and Swift Couriers where I played the role of an Indian girl at a call centre.

"It was fascinating because we had to work with a cow that was on set."

Nalini now makes a living acting in movies, theatrical productions and TV series while also participating in Star Wars road-shows that travel across the US annually.

When asked for the secret behind her success, Nalini said it was a combination of factors.

"I was raised by a very determined, strong and independent mother, who taught me to have an iron will and to be defiant and never take no for an answer.

"And being a Fijian, although I was brought up in Australia, I believe had a lot to do with it.

"Fijians are naturally gifted actors, they just need one door to be opened and they will make it count.

"I have come a long way but I still have a long way to go."