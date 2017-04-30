CPA secretary general visits Fijian Parliament

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) secretary general Akbar Khan with Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni in Parliament today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:44PM VISITING Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) secretary general Akbar Khan says democracy flourished at its best where there was trusting relationships between Parliament, parliamentarians and citizens.

Mr Khan visited the Fijian Parliament today and met Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni and few other members.

A Government statement issued this evening stated Dr Luveni presented on Parliament initiatives in engaging with Fijian citizens, particularly on the progress of projects funded by the CPA.

"I'm really delighted to have come here and hear some excellent initiatives, which are being run by the Fijian parliament and I encourage this to continue," Mr Khan was quoted saying in the statement.

He said he was confident that under Dr Luveni's leadership and with her MPs, they "are making enormous contributions towards democracy here in Fiji".

Mr Khan said he had had a very constructive discussion with Dr Luveni about how the CPA could continue to strengthen its support towards the Fijian Parliament.