Update: 8:17PM NASINU defeated Northland Tailevu 10-0 in the Vodafone Senior League at the Fiji Football Association academy ground in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

The side proved too strong for Northland Tailevu as they led 3-0 at half time.

Nasinu's Elvis Ram and Jone Naraba scored three goals each while defender Anish Kumar, Kaushik Kumar, Kamal Singh and Arthur Bale scored a goal each in the win.

The side is being coached Abdul Zaman.