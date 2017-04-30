Fiji Time: 5:32 AM on Monday 1 May

FSC tenders for cane haulage from Penang to Rarawai

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 5:57PM WITH the closure of the Penang Sugar Mill in Rakiraki this year, the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) has now invited interested contractors to tender for the haulage of harvested cane from three harvesting zones in the Penang cane district.

Zone 1 is the Yaqara to Caboni area with an estimated 6250 tonnes of sugar cane.

Zone 2 is from Nanuku to Vitawa with an estimated 24,000 tonnes of sugar cane; and zone 3 is from Vitawa and beyond with an estimated 144,750 tonnes of sugar cane.

The paid statement issued on Saturday stated this operation would be on 24 hours basis whenever Rarawai Mill was in operation during the crushing season in June. 

"The contractors are expected to move 100 lorry trips averaging 15T net weight of sugar cane to Rarawai Mill on a daily basis whenever the mill is in operation," the FSC stated.

"The selected cane haulage operators will be expected to haul all harvested lorry cane from the harvesting zones at reasonable agreed rates within a service level agreement and a long-term arrangement."

