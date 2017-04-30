Fijian President appeals to help young people

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM FIJIAN President Jioji Konrote has appealed, in his capacity as head of State, to all associations like the Fiji Scouts Association to work together to help the young people in the country.

He said representatives of those associations must immediately address social problems like school dropout, juvenile delinquency, drug consumption, bullying, physical, sexual and mental abuse, the break down in family values, and other social and health issues like NCDs.

"We must guide our children in the right direction. Such organisations must foster friendship, tolerance, understanding, perseverance and leadership," Mr Konrote said.

"All these, and especially decisive leadership, need to happen at all levels of society for us to make lasting, sustainable and just change in our beloved Fiji.

"I applaud the principal objective of the scout movement to develop good citizenship among young people by teaching them survival and life-saving skills, and training them to improve their physical, mental and spiritual development."

Mr Konrote referred to Fiji's record of taking on leadership roles at the international level, including chairing the Group of 77 Plus China with over 130-member countries; presiding over the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly; co-hosting the United Nations Oceans Conference; and presiding over what is going to be a critical factor affecting the lives of our future generations - the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change or COP23.

He said all these, and more, were significant achievements for our small island nation, and were great examples of the type of leadership roles Fijians could play in the international community.

"I have every confidence that the investments we have made in our young people, and continue to make, will enable them to take on similar leadership roles in the near future.

"In promoting discipline, confidence, teamwork and leadership, you are promoting the desired qualities that will assist in the overall character development of our young in becoming mature, responsible and patriotic citizens. All these are attributes our young people need to take Fiji forward well into the future."