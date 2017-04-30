Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Low pressure to affect northern Vanua Levu

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 4:41PM THE national weather forecasting centre in Nadi has forecast a trough of low pressure that lies slow moving just to the north of the group.

Subsequently, associated cloud and showers will affect the northern parts of Vanua Levu.

In its weather bulletin issued at 3.30pm today, the weather centre also noted another trough of low pressure that lay to the west of the country.

Associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the group from Tuesday.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, cloudy periods with some showers over the northern parts of Vanua Levu, Yasawa group, the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and few thunderstorms.

For mariners, the forecast to 6pm tomorrow includes easterly winds 15 to 20 knots, with moderate to rough seas.








