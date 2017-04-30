Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Northern farmers to table issues at AGM

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 3:43PM INTERESTING issues are expected to be discussed at this week's National Farmer's Union annual general meeting in Labasa.

Union president Surendra Lal said farmers would be given an opportunity to discuss pressing issues concerning them and the sugar industry.

"This will be a good opportunity for the union to hear from their members and address their concerns with relevant stakeholders," Mr Lal said.

Former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry will attend the meeting as union secretary.

About 1000 farmers are expected to be at the meeting in Civic Centre.








