Usamate reveals seasonal workers' average earnings

Update: 3:22PM THE range of earnings as revealed by three employers to the Ministry of Employment in Fiji ranged from $12,859.82 to $22,939.75 for a term of six months.

While Minister for Employment Jone Usamate said the earnings of the workers were usually confidential information to employers, added the workers' remuneration was productivity based.

Mr Usamate revealed these figures in response to a question posed in Parliament on the average earned by a worker in the seasonal workers program.

Meanwhile, the ministry continued its district-based recruitment strategy to recruit from the isolated rural areas of Fiji.

He said this was done with the intent to distribute income and opportunities to the isolated rural communities and the fact that they were used to hard work under harsh work environment.

"I am grateful to state that all our provinces in Fiji are participating in this seasonal work scheme," Mr Usamate said.

"The choice of the worker that is sent on seasonal work is entirely dependent on the employers' preference given the type of work that has to be done."

According to the provincial distribution of workers: 115 came from Ba; 32 from Bua; 134 from Cakaudrove; 26 from Kadavu; 10 from Lau; 31 from Lomaiviti; 120 from Macuata; 44 from Nadroga/Navosa; 26 from Naitasiri; 27 from Namosi; 24 from Ra; 21 from Rewa; 28 from Serua; and 76 from Tailevu.