Anthony Joshua retains heavyweight title

+ Enlarge this image Anthony Joshua landed an impressive right uppercut in the 11th round that staggered the Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko. Picture: AP

Update: 3:10PM BRITISH professional boxer Anthony Joshua technically knocked out Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a highly-skilled and charged heavyweight boxing title match this morning local time.

Joshua retains his IBF world heavyweight title and won the vacant WBA and IBO belts by defeating Klitschko in front of a crazy 90,000 audience at London's Wembley Stadium.

The 27-year-old put the experienced 41-year-old former world heavyweight champ on the canvas twice in the 11th round, and a series of heavy blows with Joshua's final lefty before the referee interfered to declare the technical knock-out.

Joshua has 19 fights, 19 wins and 19 finishes under his name.

In his interview following the fight, the Olympic boxing gold medalist said he was only three and a half years into the game.

"As I've said, I am not perfect but I'm trying. I dig deep. It is what it is, and as I've said, if you don't take part, you'll never know the outcome," Joshua said.

As he publicly thanked his trainers, and the audience, he also saluted his opponent.

"Lastly, as a boxer, leave your ego at the door and respect your opponent. A massive shout out to Klitschko, who is a role model in and out of the ring."

Klitschko also saluted the audience hoping they had enjoyed the fight.

"The best man won tonight. Two gentlemen fought each other but Anthony was better today than i. I was planning to do it but he did more.

"Love and respect to you 90,000 people, and love and respect to AJ. Congratulations to Anthony."

There was a big following as well for this heavyweight title match among Fijians in the country.

Social media feeds published running commentaries of the fight, some even posting of how family members were up early in anticipation of this fight.