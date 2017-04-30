Fulton upgrades Lakena road

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FHH crew rebuilding the Lakena Irrigation Road in Nausori. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:20PM SOME 20 families living in the small farming community of Lakena in Nausori should now easily access transportation and markets following upgrading work carried out along the Lakena Irrigation Road.

Fiji Roads Authority contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways' maintenance program in the area included the upgrading of two segments of that road - 875 and 340 metres, respectively, with road widened, gravel laid and road shoulders cut to assist water run-off during wet weater.

FHH worker at the site Sunia Sevu said drainage along the roadside was improved, with excavators digging through sedimentary build-up and removing problematic vegetation.

FHH is working under FRA to implement its maintenance program by providing road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.