Seasonal program benefits 700-plus Fijians

+ Enlarge this image Seasonal workers at work on the farm. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:01PM A TOTAL of 727 Fijians have benefited from the Seasonal Employer Program with New Zealand and Australia as at April this year from when the program was rolled-out in 2015.

Of that figure, 13 were sent to New Zealand under the Christchurch rebuild-skilled carpenters one year contract; 454 sent to New Zealand for the recognised seasonal employment; 13 to Australia to work in the hospitality and accommodation sector for six months; and 247 to Australia for the seasonal workers six-month program.

Fiji's Employment Minister Jone Usamate said the Fijian workers were engaged with 20 New Zealand employers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) and seven Australian employers under the Seasonal Work Program (SWP).