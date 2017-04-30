No sea or air strategy for troop; but positive talks on

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:50PM THE Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) does not have a strategy heavy lift for sea or air capability that allows the flexibility and or leeway for an institutional exit strategy for our troops and personnel of the troops in the Middle East.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in this regard, they had had to rely on the organisations they served under.

"However, our Head of Missions have already engaged some positive dialogue with our bilateral partners and expediting with PRUN's assistance, a forward logistic base or staging areas which can also be used as a safe haven for our troops in the Middle East," Ratu Inoke said.

He had also told Parliament that talks were already taking place with the Qatari government on allowing the Middle East country to be a safe haven for Fijian soldiers on peacekeeping mission should tension escalate in the region.