Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Sunday 30 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No sea or air strategy for troop; but positive talks on

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 1:50PM THE Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) does not have a strategy heavy lift for sea or air capability that allows the flexibility and or leeway for an institutional exit strategy for our troops and personnel of the troops in the Middle East.

Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola in this regard, they had had to rely on the organisations they served under.

"However, our Head of Missions have already engaged some positive dialogue with our bilateral partners and expediting with PRUN's assistance, a forward logistic base or staging areas which can also be used as a safe haven for our troops in the Middle East," Ratu Inoke said.

He had also told Parliament that talks were already taking place with the Qatari government on allowing the Middle East country to be a safe haven for Fijian soldiers on peacekeeping mission should tension escalate in the region.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Health need
  3. USP wage dispute
  4. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. NFP youth forum
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. Minister pleads for reading habit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)