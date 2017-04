/ Front page / News

Update: 1:42PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred in the Solomon Island region this morning.

The seismic event was located 177km Southeast from Honiara, Solomon Is, 1120km North-northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu; and 2047km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The moderat earthquake occured at a depth of 10km.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department said this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.