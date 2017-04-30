Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Anglicans attend Synod opening service

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 1:19PM LEADING Anglicans from Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji gathered in numbers this morning at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for the Synod opening service.

The leader of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia, Archbishop Winston Halapua, said that this year's synod was the culmination of a journey that he started in 2011.

"Our priority as the church is to see that the mission, God's activity and work is our priority because we are only instrument of his work and message that is left,? Archbishop Halapua said.

"Christ gives us power to do his work."

This year's synod is an Anglican Parliament, in which 115 representatives of the Anglican Church in those nations will gather to pass laws and make decisions which will shape the future of Anglican life and ministry in the Pacific.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Health need
  3. USP wage dispute
  4. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. NFP youth forum
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. Minister pleads for reading habit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)