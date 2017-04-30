Anglicans attend Synod opening service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anglicans from all over the Pacific participating in Holy Communion at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for the Synod opening service this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 1:19PM LEADING Anglicans from Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji gathered in numbers this morning at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for the Synod opening service.

The leader of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia, Archbishop Winston Halapua, said that this year's synod was the culmination of a journey that he started in 2011.

"Our priority as the church is to see that the mission, God's activity and work is our priority because we are only instrument of his work and message that is left,? Archbishop Halapua said.

"Christ gives us power to do his work."

This year's synod is an Anglican Parliament, in which 115 representatives of the Anglican Church in those nations will gather to pass laws and make decisions which will shape the future of Anglican life and ministry in the Pacific.