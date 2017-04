/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM FIJIAN Police are investigating the death of an elderly man who was found inside his house in Savusavu on Vanua Levu.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said neighbours alerted Police after they started smelling a foul smell coming from the house.

"It is believed that he was lying dead inside his house at Delainabalili for a few days before neighbours smelt the stench," Ms Naisoro said.

"We are waiting for the post mortem results and investigation is also underway."