Update: 1:02PM RAKIRAKI is confident to pull their first win in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League when they meet unbeaten Lautoka today.

The side will play at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Rakriaki president Shaneel Goundar said fitness was still a concern for him but players were giving their best during the training sessions.

The match kicks off at 3pm.