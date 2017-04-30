Graduating ex-mill workers helped built homes

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some of the APTC Certificate II in Construction graduates at the graduation ceremony in Rakiraki on Friday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 12:52PM THIRTY three former Penang sugar mill employees and Rakiraki villagers who received Australian certification in construction helped build 40 shelters for TC Winston-affected families in Ra.

The 33 were part of 56 who graduated from the Australia-Pacific Technical College under the European Union-funded training support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry Project at a ceremony held at the Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel last week Friday.

The construction of the shelters were part of a collaboration between Habitat For Humanity Fiji and APTC to help develop the construction skills of Penang mill workers and family members of local sugarcane farmers who were adversely affected by TC Winston in February last year.

The EU signed an agreement in 2013 with the Australian government to provide training to the Fiji sugar industry workers through the training support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry Project, complementing the EU's Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol (AMSP 2013) program.

The Australian government engaged APTC to deliver the training.

More than 1600 people have benefited from the program to date.

The APTC program is one of 11 funded by the EU to mitigate the expected impact on Fiji's sugar industry when preferential quota access into the European market ends in October this year.