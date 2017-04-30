Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Suva students learn life skills

MERE NALEBA
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 12:51PM TWENTY-eight students from Suva are camping at Burelevu Village in Tailevu as participants of the Blue Light Camp organised by the Fiji Police Force.

The students arrived at the village last Friday.

Today marks their third day of experiencing village life and learning to appreciate life outside of the city and town areas.

Camp coordinator Sergeant Emosi Uluilakeba said the camp would allow the students to learn how to build bamboo rafts, and have fun without having to look for fun from their electronic gadgets.

The event will end next Saturday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Health need
  3. USP wage dispute
  4. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. NFP youth forum
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. Minister pleads for reading habit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)