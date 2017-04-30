Suva students learn life skills

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM TWENTY-eight students from Suva are camping at Burelevu Village in Tailevu as participants of the Blue Light Camp organised by the Fiji Police Force.

The students arrived at the village last Friday.

Today marks their third day of experiencing village life and learning to appreciate life outside of the city and town areas.

Camp coordinator Sergeant Emosi Uluilakeba said the camp would allow the students to learn how to build bamboo rafts, and have fun without having to look for fun from their electronic gadgets.

The event will end next Saturday.