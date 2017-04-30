Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Kana Vinaka author backs Fijian cuisine

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Update: 12:43PM THE author of Kana Vinaka, a cookbook which places emphasis on locally-grown produce and seafood, says he hopes to take Fijian cuisine to the world through his recipes.

Speaking at the West launch of Kana Vinaka at the Fiji Orchid last Friday, renowned chef Colin Chung said he also hoped the cookbook would inspire locals to eat more locally-produced food.

"It is my hope that the book will encourage and inspire us to feed our international friends and even local visitors when they come to our homes, restaurants and resorts with things grown in our gardens or seafood caught in our waters," Mr Chung said.

"Ultimately, I hope it helps our nation's exports and one day we could see people in international cities go out and look for Fijian-inspired cuisine made with Fijian produce or seafood just as people go out and look for Asian or French cuisine."








