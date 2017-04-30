Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Three years for drugs

Litia Cava
Sunday, April 30, 2017

A MAN who pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment by the High Court in Suva on Friday.

Sakiusa Dukubure pleaded guilty to the charge before Justice Vincent Perera.

He was convicted of cultivating 4.34 kilograms of cannabis sativa plants on January 13 this year at Wailailai settlement in Korovou.

In passing sentence, Justice Perera said the aggravating factor was that the accused committed the offence because he was motivated by financial gain.

He told the accused that he should not have used the hardship which he faced after the cyclone to commit such act.

Dukubure will be eligible for parole after serving one year and five months of his sentence.








