Scouts record rise in members

Mere Naleba
Sunday, April 30, 2017

THE Fiji Scouts Association has recorded an increase in children showing their interest in joining the association by registering to be part of their Cubs Scouts.

Since last year, the association has recorded a membership of 2283 and this has encouraged the association to partner with the Ministry of Education as most scout leaders are teachers.

Chief Commissioner Jone Naisau said while there had been an increase in the Cubs Scouts section, the Venturers and Rovers section which consist of adult scouts remained a very weak area in the association.

Mr Naisau said so far, there were 115 members of the Venturers and Rovers section and the association was looking at ways to improve membership in this section.

He said another area of concern was having limited trainers who were classified with three beads.

"The highlight of 2016 was the investiture of the Chief Scout who is the President of the country. Concerns had been noted on the small number of trainers in the movement," he said.

"Negotiations are being held with overseas counterparts to sponsor our leaders for training. We do not have active three bead holders and plans are underway with assistance from Scouts Australia for three beads training to be conducted in 2017."

Mr Naisau said in order to increase the number of active scouts in the country, there was a need to review the registration of non-registered scouts.

"Emphasis has been placed on adult recruitment and focus had been schools around the populated areas of Suva and Nausori. The ethics of basics scouting and the bond of brotherhoods had to be revived," he said.








