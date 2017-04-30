Free medical clinics

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE living in the Western Division are being urged to take advantage of free services provided by a 92-member team of medical professionals and support staff from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji beginning today.

The visit was initiated by the Sathya Sai International Organisation — Fiji.

National president Dr Rajat Gyaneshwar said services provided included general medical, pediatric and surgical check-ups and minor surgical procedures.

Also included are eye clinics, physiotherapy, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynaecology including women's health and cervical cancer screening.

The team will provide dental extractions, nutritional advice and conduct blood tests for diabetes screening and conduct ECGs (electrocardiograms).

The team will be at Nawai Public and Secondary schools in Nadi today.

They then move to Mulomulo Muslim Primary School, Nadi, on Monday May 1, Naria Primary School, Rakiraki, on Tuesday May 2, Nadelei Catholic School, Vatukoula, May 3, Khalsa Primary and College, Ba, Thursday May 4 and at Lovu Sangam College on Friday May 5.

Dr Gyaneshwar said it was important that those seeking medical assistance bring along their National Health card, all medical details and current medication.

For further queries regarding the camps, contact Sai Medical Services director, Dr Saras Nandan on 6702394 or 9968804 or email sarassainandan@gmail.com.