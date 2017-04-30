Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Health safety focus

Litia Cava
Sunday, April 30, 2017

PERMANENT secretary for the Health and Medical Services Ministry Phillip Davies says the ministry seeks to ensure the safety of its workers from people who use their smartphones to film their staff members while doing their work.

Mr Davies said such actions were a threat to occupational health and safety and would not be tolerated.

He highlighted this during the launch of Fiji's first occupational health and safety (OHS) and occupational health services profile of Fiji last Friday in Suva.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is a major employer and we take the health and wellbeing of our own staff seriously," Mr Davies said.

"In particular, we have a zero tolerance approach to physical or verbal abuse of our hardworking doctors and nurses."

Meanwhile, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said the OHS profile was a starting point or a reflection of a country's actual situation in relation to working conditions, the health status of the working population, policies currently in place and other resources available to look after the occupational health and safety aspect of all workers.

"Having the profile will enable all stakeholders to understand the important role each one plays in contributing towards improving the health and safety of all our workers," Mr Usamate said.

The profile covers health and safety legislation, compliance with international standards, organisational framework and enforcement mechanisms.








