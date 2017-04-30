Fiji Time: 5:32 AM on Monday 1 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USP wage dispute

Mere Naleba
Sunday, April 30, 2017

A UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific groundsman is calling on the university to release his fortnightly wages after three weeks of work.

Etonia Waqaevo is a member of the USP Staff Union and claims he was not paid because he did not sign his fixed term non-renewable contract of two months which was given to him three weeks after he re-joined the university as a groundsman.

Mr Waqaevo was one of the 36 union members who were given redundancy packages on April 3 this year. He received $11,000 for 28 years of service.

He said he was recalled to work after receiving his redundancy package and has been working for the past three weeks, although he had not been paid.

"I didn't sign the contract because I didn't agree with one of the clauses in the letter which states that once I sign the letter I will no longer be a member of the union," claimed Mr Waqaevo.

USP Staff Union general secretary Litiana Waqalevu claimed USP was targeting workers at the tail of the structural ladder in the university.

In a statement, the university said Mr Waqaevo would receive his wages for the period he worked.

"On April 5, 2017, the unit engaged him on a temporary basis, but unfortunately there was a miscommunication between the unit and the HR Section on his employment and this resulted in a delay in payment. It is not the case that he was informed he would not be paid his wages for the period of his employment on a temporary basis," it said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  3. Health need
  4. USP wage dispute
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. Gold again
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. NFP youth forum

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  5. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)