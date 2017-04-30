USP wage dispute

/ Front page / News

A UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific groundsman is calling on the university to release his fortnightly wages after three weeks of work.

Etonia Waqaevo is a member of the USP Staff Union and claims he was not paid because he did not sign his fixed term non-renewable contract of two months which was given to him three weeks after he re-joined the university as a groundsman.

Mr Waqaevo was one of the 36 union members who were given redundancy packages on April 3 this year. He received $11,000 for 28 years of service.

He said he was recalled to work after receiving his redundancy package and has been working for the past three weeks, although he had not been paid.

"I didn't sign the contract because I didn't agree with one of the clauses in the letter which states that once I sign the letter I will no longer be a member of the union," claimed Mr Waqaevo.

USP Staff Union general secretary Litiana Waqalevu claimed USP was targeting workers at the tail of the structural ladder in the university.

In a statement, the university said Mr Waqaevo would receive his wages for the period he worked.

"On April 5, 2017, the unit engaged him on a temporary basis, but unfortunately there was a miscommunication between the unit and the HR Section on his employment and this resulted in a delay in payment. It is not the case that he was informed he would not be paid his wages for the period of his employment on a temporary basis," it said.