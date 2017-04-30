Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Minister pleads for reading habit

Litia Cava
Sunday, April 30, 2017

THERE is a need for children to develop a positive attitude towards reading and to find interesting means and ways to read.

Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy said this at the World Book Day celebration at the Fiji Museum in Suva yesterday.

"Books are perhaps the most important component of a child's educational life," he said.

Dr Reddy said World Book Day challenged people to discover the advantages of reading.

"The celebration of World Book Day is perhaps an opportune time for all parents to reflect and review their duties and commitment towards facilitating good book reading habits in their children," he said.

He pleaded with parents to reflect and review their duties and commitment towards facilitating good book reading habits in their children.

"The child is the most important stakeholder in the move towards attaining higher interests towards books."

Dr Reddy said encouraging children to find interest could be done in various ways such as bedtime reading, reading while travelling or reading for research.

"Without books and reading, education is unattainable."








