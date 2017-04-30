$2.9m centre

/ Front page / News

THE opening of two brand new remand centre blocks at the Lautoka Corrections Centre will alleviate overcrowding issues, says Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

He made the comment while opening the two blocks worth $2.9 million yesterday.

"Both blocks can accommodate combined, a total of 190 remandees," he said.

"This brings the total capacity for the Remand Centre to 292 remandees.

"These new blocks will alleviate the overcrowding issues at the Lautoka Remand Centre.

"I am told there are 163 remandees as at April 26, held in the remand centre, a facility that can now accommodate a maximum of 292 remandees.

"The old block will continue to be used and the old block itself will undergo renovations it is hoped in 2017/2018.

"The centre will be manned by 58 corrections personnel."

Mr Gates also revealed that a new Female Remand Centre and Corrections Centre was built in 2015 at a total cost of $1.55m.

However, the building would be brought into use once an administration block and an internal and perimeter fencing was completed.

Mr Gates added both facilities would be able to comfortably house 24 females each and would be manned by 10 corrections officers.

"Civil works for the new K9 and Emergency Control Unit are awaiting Government Tender Board approval.

"It is hoped the office building, accommodation and kennels will be completed by July this year. This section will be manned by 10 corrections officers."

Also present at the opening ceremony was Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Commander Francis Kean, Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau and various government and sugar industry dignitaries.