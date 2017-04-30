Youths in anti-graft discussion

/ Front page / News

THE involvement of students in anti-corruption discussions helps reinforce education as a tool to preventing crime and in promoting a culture of lawfulness.

A United Nations Development Programme statement said this was one of the reasons some American students studying corruption were included in a regional meeting in Nadi where youth leaders were being challenged to create approaches that would improve the development outcomes for youth in anti-corruption.

Joining the regional participants were students from the Washington & Lee University and Professor Thomas Speedy Rice who have been doing relevant research on the Pacific.

The UNDP said student involvement also allowed participants to explore the role schools and universities could play in the region to promote integrity, transparency, accountability and the rule of law, and how young people could support these efforts and bring about change.

Youth representatives from 15 Pacific Island countries and territories are attending the Pacific Youth Anti-Corruption Innovation Lab.

, to develop innovative solutions to address corruption challenges in selected policy areas.

Over three days, the Innovation Lab provided a platform and challenged youth leaders from the region to develop approaches to improve the development outcomes for youth in anti-corruption, thereby contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 16 targets.

"The Innovation Lab recognises the talents and contributions of young people in the Pacific as invaluable partners who can advance meaningful solutions and contribute fresh ideas to policy-makers," the UNDP said.

"It also encourages youth to take proactive measures on various issues pertinent to youth development."

The Innovation Lab is realised through a partnership between the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption (UN-PRAC) Project, the Pacific Youth Council, with the support of UNODC's Education for Justice (E4J) initiative and the Washington & Lee University's Law School in the United States.

In his opening remarks, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pacific Office in Fiji - Effective Governance Team Leader, Dyfan Jones, said all field interactions throughout the region confirmed that youth groups brought new freshness and enthusiasm in the anti-corruption work in the region.

"Innovation implies thinking outside the box, and taking risks, and we need to learn from our challenges every day," he said.

"We believe that this lab can provide tools and ideas that will not only work in the field of corruption, but also more broadly in political participation and representation, oversight of the work of public institutions, access to justice, and other governance and development areas."

The four themes of the event are: citizens' friendly budget, access to information, oceans management and youth role in resilience building and disaster risk management from an accountability perspective.

The three-day event ended yesterday.