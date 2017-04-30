Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Raw talents mesmerise judges

Mere Naleba
Sunday, April 30, 2017

MORE than 40 young people were part of the Kaila! Star Search auditions at the Fiji Times Ltd's conference room in Suva yesterday.

Head judge Josephine Dass said the competition was much tougher compared with last year as people had been showcasing raw talent, which really baffled the judges.

"It has been very impressive. We've had young children coming in with their parents to audition and they have really prepared well for the audition," she said.

"Comparing this year's audition with last year, this is really good."

Ms Dass said with the aim of lifting the standards of the show, the judges were very strict with their selection and so far it had been really difficult to select the 25 who would progress to the next step.

"They have all been really good, and there are two or three who really stand out with their performance," she said.

The Fiji Times is a major sponsor of the event, which encourages youths who love to sing and dance to be part of the show.

Ms Dass said another audition was scheduled for next month, which would be the final audition before round one of the competition begins.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Health need
  3. USP wage dispute
  4. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. NFP youth forum
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. Minister pleads for reading habit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)