Raw talents mesmerise judges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left: Milika Dausiga, Meli Bavatu, Daniel Vasu, Marica Masi and Paul Sumasafu at the Kaila! Star Search auditions at the Fiji Times Ltd in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MORE than 40 young people were part of the Kaila! Star Search auditions at the Fiji Times Ltd's conference room in Suva yesterday.

Head judge Josephine Dass said the competition was much tougher compared with last year as people had been showcasing raw talent, which really baffled the judges.

"It has been very impressive. We've had young children coming in with their parents to audition and they have really prepared well for the audition," she said.

"Comparing this year's audition with last year, this is really good."

Ms Dass said with the aim of lifting the standards of the show, the judges were very strict with their selection and so far it had been really difficult to select the 25 who would progress to the next step.

"They have all been really good, and there are two or three who really stand out with their performance," she said.

The Fiji Times is a major sponsor of the event, which encourages youths who love to sing and dance to be part of the show.

Ms Dass said another audition was scheduled for next month, which would be the final audition before round one of the competition begins.