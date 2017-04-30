Ranking subject to debate

/ Front page / News

THE argument that Fiji is ranked the lowest in the Pacific in terms of press freedom is a moot one, says Media Industry Development Authority chairman Ashwin Raj.

Mr Raj said this was because these rankings needed to be contextualised taking into full account the historical and political exigencies.

A recent report published by Reporters without Borders ranked Fiji 67 in the world in terms of press freedom.

Although this was an improvement from being placed 80th last year, Fiji was the lowest ranked country among three other Pacific Island countries, Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

The report claimed that the Fijian media was still restricted under the 2010 Media Industry Development Decree.

"A longitudinal assessment of the rankings compiled by Reporters Without Borders on the world press freedom index would show that Fiji has made considerable strides over the years rising in ranks from 107 to 93 in 2015, to 80 in 2016 and again going up 13 ranks to 67 in 2017," Mr Raj said.

"This, however, should not dissuade Fiji from developing its own jurisprudence on freedom of expression that balances its constitutional imperatives on freedom of speech, expression, thought, opinion and publication including freedom of the press with justifiable limitations set out in the Constitution that are consistent with international law."

"This expressly provides that freedom of the press does not protect advocacy of hatred on any prohibited grounds of discrimination.

"This includes protection from hate speech and attacks on the dignity of individuals and groups of individuals or institutions in a manner likely to promote ill will between ethnic or religious groups, give credence to oppression or discrimination against any persons or groups of persons.

"This is precisely why the Constitution under section 17(h) provides for the enforcement of media standards including the regulation, registration and conduct of media organisations," he said.