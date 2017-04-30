Kepa clarifies change

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has rejected the notion that National Federation (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad was "removed" as Shadow Economy Minister.

In a statement, she said this was because it was too harsh and did not represent the true intention of the change.

Ro Teimumu said since 2014, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) which was also the majority party in Opposition, had allowed Prof Prasad in his capacity as Shadow Economy Minister to deliver the official Opposition's reply to the Budget or the Appropriation Bill.

She said this also included the 2016-2017 Budget.

Ro Teimumu said Prof Prasad was nominated by her as chairwoman for the Parliamentary Standing Committee, namely the Public Accounts Committee.

She said Prof Prasad's chairmanship ended through the amendments to the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

"The SODELPA caucus is of the belief that this is an opportune time for a current member of the Public Accounts Committee to make the appropriate response to the 2017-2018 Budget," Ro Teimumu said.

Ro Teimumu said prior consultation was held with Prof Prasad before he was informed of the SODELPA caucus decision.

She clarified that this was accepted by Prof Prasad.