Cruise liner visit brings good cash

+ Enlarge this image Tourists with locals in Savusavu yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE 500 tourists who arrived in Savusavu yesterday certainly left smiles on the faces of vendors who returned home with good revenue.

The tourists, who arrived from Australia on the Golden Princess, also travelled to nearby villages for sightseeing and tour and trekking adventures.

Stalls decorated with elegant jewellery and items lined the busy street of the town with vendors assisting tourists.

Tourists interviewed shared their delight about visiting the hidden paradise describing it as a peaceful haven.

An Australian visitor, who only preferred to be identified as James, said Fiji remained the best holiday destination.

Vuadomo villagers made good use of the visit and took a group of tourists to the village's popular waterfall.

Villager Sakiusa Cama described the money generated from tourists' visit to their village as worthy.

"We have had this project for the past 15 years and the income from this has helped us improve livelihoods in the village," he said.

"Tourists bring in a good income as we charge $30 per tourist to swim and rest all day at the waterfall and for this trip, we are keeping funds for the water tanks.

"We need to have new water tanks so the money from this visit will help us fund the project."

Vuadomo Village is about 15 minutes' drive from Savusavu Town towards the Labasa highway.