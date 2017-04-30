Sailing season starts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yachts from the Royal Suva Yacht Club in Suva Harbour during the RSYC sail past yesterday morning. Picture: RAMA

THE Royal Suva Yacht Club opened its sailing season yesterday with the annual sail past event which included more than 10 yachts.

As part of the program, the fleet of yachts sailed past the boat with Commodore Peter Watts on board and was later blessed by Reverend Lerenio Vodivodi.

Commodore Watts said the blessing of the fleet was part of the ritual.

"We mark the end of the cyclone season, start of the trade winds coming in and the start of the sailing season where we organise yacht raising, yacht racing and everything comes online for the rest of the year," he said.

"We hold it off during the cyclone season for natural reasons.

"The club then celebrates the history and we look forward to a safe and happy season ahead of us."

He said the club also planned to organise numerous events during this season.