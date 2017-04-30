Dialysis cost

/ Front page / News

KIDNEY dialysis is not the solution to kidney failure but people's attitude should first change.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made this plea at the national budget consultation in Labasa yesterday.

Concerns were raised at the consultation about the cost of dialysis treatment and whether Government would consider addressing the issue.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum assured the public that Government was concerned about the high costs and had discussed this issue with relevant stakeholders.

However, he urged the public to live healthy lifestyles, have healthy diets and exercise regularly.

"We need to think about the solutions and kidney dialysis is not the solution," he said.

"The problem in Fiji is that it is one of the highest rate of diabetes in the world and we need to change our attitude."

He said the high cases of Non- Communicable Diseases had cost Government a fortune in terms of medical treatment.

"It has cost a lot of money and people are cutting off a toe or a leg everyday," Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"The cost of dialysis is about $250 -$300 to clean your blood and three times a week will cost you $900."

"But we are also concerned about the cost of dialysis treatment and I understand that Labasa has the cheapest rate."