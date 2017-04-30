Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Sunday 30 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP youth forum

Litia Cava
Sunday, April 30, 2017

A FORUM focused on highlighting the needs and issues faced by Fijian youths was organised by the National Federation Party (NFP) in Suva yesterday.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said he was now confident that most young people were now aware and understood the issues pertaining to democracy.

"We are using this opportunity to also listen to young people and their concerns, and policy suggestions so that when we formulate our manifesto we will be including some of those issues in that reflecting the wishes and views of young people in this country," Prof Prasad said.

"It was really not an NFP kind of activity, it was an activity organised by the youths to meet me as a leader of the party.

"They wanted my views on some of these important issues. And obviously they are concerned about the high rates of youth unemployment, the high cost of living, and the one sidedness of many of the news media in the country so these are some of the issues young people are beginning to understand."

Prof Prasad said the party aimed to organise more of such meetings in order to involve members of the public prior to compiling the party's manifesto.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Kepa clarifies change
  2. Health need
  3. USP wage dispute
  4. Raw talents mesmerise judges
  5. Dialysis cost
  6. Cruise liner visit brings good cash
  7. Health safety focus
  8. NFP youth forum
  9. Ranking subject to debate
  10. Minister pleads for reading habit

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Assault allegation Saturday (29 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  9. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)