NFP youth forum

A FORUM focused on highlighting the needs and issues faced by Fijian youths was organised by the National Federation Party (NFP) in Suva yesterday.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said he was now confident that most young people were now aware and understood the issues pertaining to democracy.

"We are using this opportunity to also listen to young people and their concerns, and policy suggestions so that when we formulate our manifesto we will be including some of those issues in that reflecting the wishes and views of young people in this country," Prof Prasad said.

"It was really not an NFP kind of activity, it was an activity organised by the youths to meet me as a leader of the party.

"They wanted my views on some of these important issues. And obviously they are concerned about the high rates of youth unemployment, the high cost of living, and the one sidedness of many of the news media in the country so these are some of the issues young people are beginning to understand."

Prof Prasad said the party aimed to organise more of such meetings in order to involve members of the public prior to compiling the party's manifesto.