Health need

GOVERNMENT has the funds to produce enough doctors but the problem is the lack of graduates for this field, says Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

At yesterday's national budget consultation in Savusavu and Labasa, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had invested substantial funding to cater for such courses but not many students had graduated.

"We have the money but there are no graduates and we are not producing enough graduates," he said.

"The problem is not the money. The problem of shortage of doctors is not because of the lack of money, we have the money.

"The shortage of doctors is because of the lack of graduates and we have 200 posts for doctors and only 65 has been filled so the problem is not the money."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government would also fully fund post graduate courses for doctors to help address the situation.

As a result, he said, Government had to look offshore for doctors and specialised doctors to cater for the health services.

And since advertising at global level the need for doctors in local hospitals, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had received a lot of applications from foreign countries.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, her permanent secretary Phillip Davies and the Civil Service Ministry's permanent secretary Bernadette Welch would travel to India to interview successful applicants in two weeks.

He said apart from the lack of doctors, another major issue the Ministry of Health faced was the shortage of specialised doctors.

"The big problem is shortage of doctors but the bigger problem is shortage of specialists and there has been no investment in specialists for the health care system," he said.

"Last year, we gave doctors a salary increase of 80 per cent. They are lowly paid so we increased it for them not to leave.

"We don't create specialists overnight as they need about 15 years of exposure and we have never done that."

In having local specialised doctors, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said people of Vanua Levu would no longer need to travel to Viti Levu for specialised surgeries.

