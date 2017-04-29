Fire breaks out at Mark St; fire fighters on site

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Firefighters at the scene trying to contain the fire along Mark St in Suva this evening. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:32PM FIRE fighters are currently at Marks Street in Suva trying to contain a fire believed to have started from the first floor of the building that houses Deoji?s Footware Shop.

Two fire trucks and a handful of fire-fighters have entered the shop, which is filled with thick black smoke.

While the fire fighters are trying to contain the fire from spreading to nearby shops like Rups Big Bear on the right and a general merchant shop on the left, Police have set up barricades on both sides of the road controlling traffic and a large crowd gathered across from Deoji.

According to Vili Masi, the security guard at a one of the neighbouring shops, the fire fighters are doing well as he hasn't seen any flames for the last 45minutes.

Speaking in iTaukei language, he said he heard the fire siren went off in the shop and minutes later, black smoke started coming from the windows of the shop.