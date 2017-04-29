Skipper Cup: Suva ready for Nadroga

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:06PM SUVA Rugby Union is aware of the tough competition that BLK Nadroga will give as they host them in the second round of the 2017 Skipper Cup Premiership next weekend.

Coach Saiasi Fuli said since having a new bunch of players in the team, they were ready to take on the mighty stallions.

"We have been training for the past three days and the players have been released to participate in their club games today," Fuli said.

"This week, competition has been cancelled because of the annual general meeting that will be held in Nadi so we have released our players and have encouraged them to play 80 minutes rugby as we prepare to face the defending champions.

"There have been high intensity within the players with their daily training and going to the gym and we have addressed our weakness on our game against Malolo.

"Some areas that needs to be improved and we're working on our game patterns, our structures, our counter rucking and our drift defence so major focus is on that."