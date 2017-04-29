Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Skipper Cup: Suva ready for Nadroga

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 5:06PM SUVA Rugby Union is aware of the tough competition that BLK Nadroga will give as they host them in the second round of the 2017 Skipper Cup Premiership next weekend.

Coach Saiasi Fuli said since having a new bunch of players in the team, they were ready to take on the mighty stallions.

"We have been training for the past three days and the players have been released to participate in their club games today," Fuli said.

"This week, competition has been cancelled because of the annual general meeting that will be held in Nadi so we have released our players and have encouraged them to play 80 minutes rugby as we prepare to face the defending champions.

"There have been high intensity within the players with their daily training and going to the gym and we have addressed our weakness on our game against Malolo.

"Some areas that needs to be improved and we're working on our game patterns, our structures, our counter rucking and our drift defence so major focus is on that."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)