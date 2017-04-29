Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

USP netters strong

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 5:03PM THE University of the South Pacific netball teams is prepared to defend their title again in the New World Suva Netball Association opening knock-out at the Vodafone Arena today.

The USP waves know the task on hand as they come face to face with some of the top teams in the association.

Captain Samuela Vaileba said it was a new season and they looked forward to the competition ahead of them.

"We were still unsettled after a couple of our games but we came in strong," Vaileba said.

"Everyone is excited to start a new season and we're expecting tough competition and very physical, especially in the men's category and for the super women's team.

"For us, plenty of us play basketball and it's a physical game so we apply that game structure and plan in to the netball arena and some of the basic skills we managed to get away with netball tips that made us successful.

"We're pooled with Lomaiviti dynamics and they are going to give us a good run once we pull away from that team, we will be on top of our pool."








