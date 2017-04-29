Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tourists enjoy Hidden Paradise

SERAFINA SILATOGA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 4:27PM SAVUSAVU was abuzz today as about 500 tourists arrived on her shores, providing many locals the opportunity to earn an income.

Stalls lined the streets of the town towards Copra Shed as women displayed elegant jewelry for the tourists. 

A group of villagers from Vuadomo were in town to transport tourists to their well known water fall site. 

Villager Sakiusa Cama said tourist's visit have made a difference in their village because income earned had helped them improve their livelihoods.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)