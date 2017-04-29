Tourists enjoy Hidden Paradise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourists with locals in Savusavu yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 4:27PM SAVUSAVU was abuzz today as about 500 tourists arrived on her shores, providing many locals the opportunity to earn an income.

Stalls lined the streets of the town towards Copra Shed as women displayed elegant jewelry for the tourists.

A group of villagers from Vuadomo were in town to transport tourists to their well known water fall site.

Villager Sakiusa Cama said tourist's visit have made a difference in their village because income earned had helped them improve their livelihoods.