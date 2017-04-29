Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Saturday 29 April

Specialised doctors recruited to train locals

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 4:24PM GOVERNMENT is recruiting specialised doctors globally to train local doctors and enhance health care.

Attorney Geneeral and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed that senior government officials would travel to India in two weeks time to interview doctors who had applied for posts globally advertised. 

He said at the budget consultation in Savusavu today that the health system continued to face not only shortage of doctors but specialised doctors as well. 

"The big problem is the shortage of doctors and a bigger problem is shortage of specialists and there has been no investment in specialists for the health care system," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said. 

"Last year, we gave doctors an 80 percent pay rise and they are lowly paid so we increased salary for them not to leave."








