2017 Kaila! Star Search audition begins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Kaila! Star Search hopefuls await their turn at today's audition. From left: Milika Dausiga, Meli Bavatu, Daniel Vasu, Marica Masi and Paul Sumasafu. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:18PM YOUTHS turning up for the audition of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition have left the three judges impressed.

The auditions, which started this morning at The Fiji Times conference room, featured more than 40 people auditioning for the competition where the winner will be announced during the crowning night of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival in August.

Head judge Josephine Dass said the raw talent witnessed from singers and dancers was impressive.

"There will be another audition coming up next month and we're encouraging those that missed this one to be here on the 6th of next month," Ms Dass said.