2017 Kaila! Star Search audition begins

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 4:18PM YOUTHS turning up for the audition of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition have left the three judges impressed.

The auditions, which started this morning at The Fiji Times conference room, featured more than 40 people auditioning for the competition where the winner will be announced during the crowning night of the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival in August.

Head judge Josephine Dass said the raw talent witnessed from singers and dancers was impressive.

"There will be another audition coming up next month and we're encouraging those that missed this one to be here on the 6th of next month," Ms Dass said.








