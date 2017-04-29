Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

AG: Budget focus on policy consistency

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 4:13PM AS the nation prepares for its 2017-2018 national budget, Government has affirmed that maintaining consistency of policies would remain paramount.

In an interview with Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today, he described this as of utter importance because it created confidence guaranteeing that there would be no changes to policies. 

"Consistency in policies ensures that confidence is built and people can rely on specific policies as the only way forward knowing there will be no chopping and changing of policies," he said. 

"Another area we will focus on is to build upon any initiatives already commenced and refine it and improve it."

Mr Sayed Khaiyum could not divulge further details of the budget or what Fijians could expect because it was premature at this stage.








