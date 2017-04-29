Parliament drama invaluable for students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students listening to the debates inside the Chamber. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:54PM DRAMAS like that which unfolded in Parliament in most of its sittings earlier this week is very valuable for students studying politics and governance at the University of the South Pacific.

USP unit lecturer Professor Robert Nicole made this comment during their visit to Parliament earlier this week.

"Outside of Parliament, the students form their own images of what it's like inside Parliament but it's nothing like seeing them in real life," Prof Nicole said in a statement issued by the Parliament secretariat.

"They witness the robust debates and better understand how Parliament works, how Government and Opposition works, what is a bill, how a bill becomes an act, etc."

Prof Nicole said since this was their students' first year in politics, "bringing them to Parliament greatly assists in their better understanding of how Parliament works, especially during sitting weeks."

More than 400 politics and governance students from USP have visited Parliament in the past three years.