Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parliament drama invaluable for students

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 3:54PM DRAMAS like that which unfolded in Parliament in most of its sittings earlier this week is very valuable for students studying politics and governance at the University of the South Pacific.

USP unit lecturer Professor Robert Nicole made this comment during their visit to Parliament earlier this week.

"Outside of Parliament, the students form their own images of what it's like inside Parliament but it's nothing like seeing them in real life," Prof Nicole said in a statement issued by the Parliament secretariat.

"They witness the robust debates and better understand how Parliament works, how Government and Opposition works, what is a bill, how a bill becomes an act, etc."

Prof Nicole said since this was their students' first year in politics, "bringing them to Parliament greatly assists in their better understanding of how Parliament works, especially during sitting weeks."

More than 400 politics and governance students from USP have visited Parliament in the past three years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)