+ Enlarge this image Reverend Lerenio Vodivodi blesses the yacht during the RSYC sail past this morning. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:42PM THE Royal Suva Yacht Club opened its sailing season with its annual sail past event this morning.

As part of the fleet ritual program, more than 10 fleet of yachts had to sail past the boat with Commodore Peter Watts on board.

The yachts were later blessed by Reverend Lerenio Vodivodi.