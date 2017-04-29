Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

QVS parents raise funds for their children

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 3:40PM PARENTS of the Bau House of Queen Victoria School raised funds to help students back in Matavatucou, Tailevu.

Their fundraiser was held at the Delainamasi Government School in Nasinu.

Bau House Parents Association vice president Taniela Naulu said the whole purpose of their fundraiser was to get the parents together and to raise funds to assist their sons attending QVS.

"Its not merely just for raising funds but to get parents together so they can get to know each other and discuss ways they could help out in the school," Mr Naulu said.

He said there had been a lot of disciplinary issues arising from the school that had been highlighted by the media.

And addressing those issues was something they had figured out together as a Bau House family.








