+ Enlarge this image Chief Justice Anthony Gates unveils the plaque at the opening of two new remand centres in Lautoka. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 3:36PM CHIEF Justice Anthony Gates opened two new remand centre blocks valued at $3.2million and an administration block worth $667,000 at the Lautoka Corrections Centre this afternoon.

The two blocks can house 96 inmates each.

Also present at the event were Commissioner of Prisons Commander Frances Kean, Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau and parliamentarians.