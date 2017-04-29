Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Parents urged to facilitate children's reading habits

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 2:41PM WORLD Book Day is an opportune time for all parents to reflect and review their duties and commitment towards facilitating good book reading habits in their children, says Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made this clear while officiating as chief guest during the World Book Day commemoration at the Fiji Museum this morning.

"Books are perhaps the most important component of a child's educational life. Books, over time, have laid the foundation for knowledge and information sharing," he said.

The minister said that World Book Day was an occasion to realise the power and influence of books in our lives and at the same time appreciate and support the work of the writers and those who worked to publish them.








